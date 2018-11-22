21/11/2018 23:28:24

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY).  Our investigation concerns whether GreenSky has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2018, GreenSky lowered its full year 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion and lowered its full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million.  GreenSky attributed the reduction to a general labor shortage and unfavorable shifts in its loan mix.

On this news, GreenSky’s share price fell more than 36%, closing at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018.

On or about May 24, 2018, GreenSky sold 38 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $23 a share raising $874,000,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, GreenSky stock has imploded, on November 7, 2018, the stock closed at $9.16.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GreenSky shares pursuant or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into GreenSky please go to https://www.bespc.com/gsky/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
27
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
2
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
3
NVIDIA HGX-2 GPU-Accelerated Platform Gains Broad Adoption
4
FSIS Recall 116-2018 Listeria
5
A Letter from Navient CEO Jack Remondi to Navient Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:12
The Jewelry Exchange unveils new E-commerce showroom at Tustin headquarters
21 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Nov
Novo Files Updated Beatons Creek Technical Report
21 Nov
Cortex Announces Date and Location of F2018 Annual General Meeting
21 Nov
Sports Field Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings
21 Nov
SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH GIDEON BANCSHARES COMPANY
21 Nov
Eagle Graphite Usage Study Confirms Exceptional Yield Of Premium Outputs
21 Nov
Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 4,166,666 Shares
21 Nov
PDAC Celebrates Government’s 5-Year METC Renewal to Enhance Canada’s Mineral Industry Competitiveness

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 November 2018 00:44:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-22 01:44:57 - 2018-11-22 00:44:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY