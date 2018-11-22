Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY). Our investigation concerns whether GreenSky has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2018, GreenSky lowered its full year 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion and lowered its full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million. GreenSky attributed the reduction to a general labor shortage and unfavorable shifts in its loan mix.

On this news, GreenSky’s share price fell more than 36%, closing at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018.

On or about May 24, 2018, GreenSky sold 38 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $23 a share raising $874,000,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, GreenSky stock has imploded, on November 7, 2018, the stock closed at $9.16.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GreenSky shares pursuant or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into GreenSky please go to https://www.bespc.com/gsky/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

