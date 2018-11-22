Derivatives: Adjustment in SAAB due to rights issue (125/18)

The Board of Directors of Saab has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders will be entitled to one (1) new share for every four (4) shares held. The Ex-date is November 23, 2018. The subscription price is SEK 225.00 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a recalculation of options, forwards and futures in Saab (SAAB).

For further information, please see the attached file.