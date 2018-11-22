Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Saab AB (SAAB) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 125/18.

Adjusted series have received an “X” in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached.