MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 22

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

22 November 2018

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

     N/A

2.   Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.   Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as discretionary investment manager on behalf of managed portfolios

City and country of registered office: Cape Town, South Africa

4.   Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

21 November 2018       

6.   Date on which issuer notified:

21 November 2018

7.   Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.04

N/A

5.04

367,240,805

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.03

N/A

4.03

N/A

8.   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

No. of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC4718,505,096N/A5.04N/A
Subtotal 8.A18,505,0965.04

B1:  Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Subtotal 8.B 29.   

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd5.045.04

10.   Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11. Additional information:

Place of completion: Cape Town, South Africa

Date of completion: 21 November 2018

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

