BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 21 November 2018 were:
166.15c Capital only USD (cents)
130.03p Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.31c Including current year income USD (cents)
135.63p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 12th November
2018, the Company has 203,991,108 ordinary shares in issue.