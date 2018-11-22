22/11/2018 14:49:00

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 22

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

  DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

2.2117B61ND55

(UK)

22 November 2018

Date: 22 November 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

