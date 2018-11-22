22/11/2018 08:59:00

Pre-stabilisation KfW 0625% € 1bn Tap 2022

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation KfW 0625% € 1bn Tap 2022

PR Newswire

London, November 22

Pre-Stabilisation notice

22 November 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 1 billion increase to outstanding EUR 4.5 bn 0.625% due 04 July 2022

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:EUR 1bn increase to 0.625% Global SEC Registered Notes due 04 July 2022
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Listing Frankfurt, Denoms EUR1k, Payment date 29 November 2018

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays Bank plc

Stabilisation period expected to start on:22nd November 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end on:  no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Frankfurt/Main

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

