22/11/2018 11:49:21

Resumption of trading and flushing of the order book of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 22, 2018 to resume trading in AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” shares (RKB1R, ISIN code: LV0000100378). 

Additionally, considering that orders which were entered in AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava" order book before the information on rejection of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” appeal of Court’s judgment of legal protection proceedings rejection, might be executed for a price that differs from the current market price and might not reflect the real market value  of company’s shares, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book and orders for AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava” shares that have been entered before the trading suspension on November 20, 2018. 

Order management will be possible from 13:50 (EET), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 14:00 (EET).

Trading in AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” shares was suspended until the publication of a price-sensitive information. Company has now submitted its announcement, thus, the reason based on which trading was suspended is eliminated.

Observation status applied to AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” on May 28, 2018 according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 2 is still in force, considering the situation in AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava” and its solvency problems.

 

