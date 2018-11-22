Tetra Bio-Pharma Seeks Solutions for Second Hand Smoke From Cannabis

ORLEANS, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), is pleased to update the market on its strategic partnership with Sirius Air Solutions Inc. (previously known as AES) to secure a source of supply for a specialized cannabis smoke air purifying system and a mask designed for law and emergency responders.

The parties are establishing a strategic alliance to develop a medical grade air purifier and mask that will address Health Canada, labour unions and public safety concerns surrounding exposure to the second-hand smoke of cannabis.

Tetra Bio-Pharma expects orders for the mask and air purifier from caregivers, medical institutions, law enforcement agencies and security services around the world.

“This technology will enable the consumers of a smokable cannabis product to take their medication in the privacy of their home or in a medical clinic while being cared for by their families, caregivers or medical personnel,” stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “We have begun working with law enforcement representatives across the country to design a specialized mask that will alleviate the effects of second-hand smoke from cannabis while performing their duties.”

About Sirius Air Solutions Inc.

Sirius Air Solutions Inc. (SAS) is an ultra-specialized air cleaner and smoke extractor manufacturer aiming to provide efficient answers for the most demanding innovative markets. Moreover, we are specialized in particle ultra filtration of air as well as in the chemical air filtration for contaminants present in gaseous form. Our approach is based on a deep understanding of airborne contaminants in order to design unique devices that consistently strive to exceed the highest standards available to date. Every day, we challenge ourselves to offer the most effective solutions to meet the most demanding situations that are proposed.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

