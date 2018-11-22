22/11/2018 17:19:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
21 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
20 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Related debate
16 Oct - 
Nice blog! thanks for sharing it.
01 Oct - 
Super blog, I love your articles and reports, good luck..
01 Oct - 
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Voting Rights and Capital PR Ne..

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 22

Transaction in Own Shares

22nd November, 2018

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 22ndNovember 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
November 22, 2018950,2782417.502370.502388.00LSE
November 22, 2018398,5542417.502370.502388.52Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)
November 22, 2018109,1202416.502370.502388.69Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2211181717-F8E0_Shell_RNS_22.11.2018_CC.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:19 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
21 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
20 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
09 Nov E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Crop One Holdings Reaffirms the Superior Cleanliness and Safety of FreshBox Farms’ Leafy Greens
2
LBI Media Reaches Agreement to Pursue Financial Restructuring to Reduce Debt and Strengthen Competitive Position
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Global Roofing Materials Market to witness a CAGR of 3.13% during 2018-2024
5
The Jewelry Exchange unveils new E-commerce showroom at Tustin headquarters

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,383.50 -1.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:19
Transaction in Own Shares
17:11
Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)
17:11
Issue of Equity
17:10
Transaction in Own Shares
17:08
Holding(s) in Company
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
17:02
WISePhone Genesis Showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Times Square, Delivers Business and Personal Privacy and Security on the Blockchain
16:47
Derivatives: Adjustment in SAAB due to rights issue (125/18)
16:44
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 232/18

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 November 2018 17:55:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-22 18:55:16 - 2018-11-22 17:55:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY