WISePhone Genesis Showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Times Square, Delivers Business and Personal Privacy and Security on the Blockchain

WISePhone Genesis model will be available to the public on December 15 th at a purchase price of $555 or 0.11936668 (~0.12) BTC = 4.02434994 (~4) ETH

at a purchase price of $555 or 0.11936668 (~0.12) BTC = 4.02434994 (~4) ETH WisePhone Block model will be available in March 2019 at a purchase price of $888 or 0.19098670 (~0.19) BTC = 6.43895990 (~6.5) ETH

Geneva, November 22, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the introduction of its first WISePhone Genesis model in the USA. The WISePhone Genesis model was showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Times Square (see picture below).

To pre-register and order WISePhone Genesis or WISePhone Block go to: https://www.wisephone.ch/.

WISePhone Genesis

The WISePhone Genesis is the entry-level model of the family of WISePhones. It is a secure Blockchain mobile phone (for more info visit WISePhone.ch), and entirely secured by WISeKey.

The WISePhone Genesis model can be used a business and/or personal phone to secure communications such as email, digital identity, and data on the cloud.

The WISePhone Genesis model features a Personal Cybersecurity Hub to put users in control of application permissions and offers separate secure environments to protect and separate personal and business data.

WISeKey's Telecommunication Services Provider status under OFCOM, the Swiss Federal Office of Communications, allows the company to deploy mobile phone voice encryption solutions.

WISePhone Block

The WISePhone Block edition comes with pre-loaded with native WISeID and WISetalk, WISeKey's industry-leading, digital identity and communication app that offers encrypted, secure voice calls, conference calling, text and file transfers. WISePhone integrates WISeKey's innovative hardware and software technologies bringing to market the first and only smartphone powered by WISeCoin cryptocurrency Blockchain technology.

Additionally, the WISePhone Block includes a native Wallet that will be activated as soon as WISeCoin AG receives clearance from the Swiss financial market regulator, FINMA, to issue a Security Token Offering (STO) (https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisecoin-ag-has-applied-for-regulatory-clearance-from-the-swiss-financial-market-regulator-finma-to-issue-a-security-token-offering-sto/).

The WISePhone Block edition (available in March 2019) comes with a native crypto Wallet, is equipped with a HSM (Hardware Security Module) device and integrates the WISeKey SuisseID Digital Identity enabling cloud based qualified signing capabilities certified by the Swiss Government and in compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The WISePhone Block Wallet also uses WISeKey's Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") technology to conduct secure contactless payments and it is compatible with most of the existing Blockchain technologies.

Additionally, WISePhone's Block suite of applications offer voice and text encrypted communication features (WISeTalk), reflecting sophisticated security mechanisms and advanced end-to-end encryption technologies. Furthermore, WISeID keeps users' data and digital assets protected inside an encrypted enclave (replicated in a secure swiss cloud), while WISeAccess provides additional secure authentication factors to access the WISePhone suite of applications.

WISePhone Genesis edition Hardware Specifications WISePhone Block edition Hardware Specifications SoC: Mediatek P23 MT6763 8x2.0GHz OS: Android 8.1 Memory: RAM 4GB / ROM64GB LCD: 5.99" FHD+ IPS Battery: 5000mAh, PumpExpress 3.0 fast charging, fast wireless charging (0W) Sensors: Gravity/Proximity/Light/Gyroscope/E-Compass/Fingerprint NFC: ST21NFCD Camera: 16MP PDAF rear, 8MP front Body materials : Zinc Unibody Frame, Back cover with sandstone finishing SoC: Mediatek MT6765 8x2.2GHz OS: Android 9 Memory: RAM 6GB / ROM 128GB LPDDR4X LCD: 5.93" FHD+ IPS incell Battery: 5000mAh-5500mAh (will try to fit in a bigger one), PumpExpress 3.0 fast charging, fast wireless charging (10W) Sensors: Gravity/Proximity/Light/Gyroscope/E-Compass/Fingerprint NFC: ST21NFCD eSE: VaultIC-405 Camera: 21MP PDAF rear, 13MP front Body materials: Aluminum Unibody Frame, rubberized textured back cover Extra: stereo speakers

The WISePhone is a cost-effective and flexible platform that empowers efficiency and mobility within the organization whilst protecting the intellectual property and the confidentiality of the communications by transforming public networks and mobile devices into highly secure communication channels.

"Through WISePhone, users are in control of their Identity and Data, instead of the service providers. Essentially, WISePhone is an Android phone like any other with all the same functionalities, but it has an additional locked area that is protected from Android's security issues. This unique feature, allows users to securely hold cryptocurrency or other crypto assets like non-fungible tokens, and also secure email and voice exchanges. It's a unique concept that brings over 20 years of WISeKey's cybersecurity and IoT experience into one phone," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Since 2010, WISePhone.ch voice encryption products and services have been used by large user groups in public and private organizations and recently, the technology was upgraded to provide voice encryption services for a wider consumer platform, targeting global markets. Today, the platform hosted in Switzerland inside WISeKey's zero-risk bunker deep in the Swiss Alps, is providing Secure Cloud Storage solutions allowing users to securely exchange sensitive data and Identity Management with WISeID.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Chairman & CEO Tel: +41 22 594 3000 info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Contact: Lena Cati The Equity Group Inc. Tel: +1 212 836-9611 lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

