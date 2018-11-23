23/11/2018 23:46:36

Align Announces New iTero Updates and Connectivity to Improve Customer Experience and Workflow for Dental Practices

  • New iTero software upgrade with enhanced functionality improves scan quality and patient privacy

  • New iTero connectivity with exocad® and Dentrix® enhances both doctor and patient experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced multiple updates associated for the iTero® Element family of Intraoral scanner (iTero Element, Element 2 and Element Flex) which includes a new software upgrade with enhanced functionality and connectivity to two important digital dentistry leaders: exocad and Dentrix. With these updates, iTero has strengthened its position in restorative and dental practice workflow and is able to help dentists offer a better and faster patient experience.

1.7 Software upgrade: With the 1.7 iTero scanner software upgrade that will be available through a gradual release, starting in late Nov., general dentists and orthodontists have access to new features that improve scan quality and provides additional functionality for patient data protection. These improved features include:

  • Improved image quality and resolution of restorative model

  • Direct visualization of high resolution scan in “scan mode”

  • Improved scan process for prep segments and

  • Inactivity log out feature that activates after a pre-defined period of system inactivity for greater privacy of patient information

In addition, a separate iTero software update this week also provided customers with an improvement in their experience at myitero.com, with clear visibility to file download status.

                         

iTero Intraoral scanner open chair-side milling workflow with exocad ChairsideCAD software offers a fully-validated workflow between iTero Element Intraoral scanner and exocad ChairsideCAD to enable in-house milling of dental restoration on any compatible milling machine. With the flexibility of being able to choose chair-side workflow that works for their practice, dentists can focus on offering a better patient experience and faster treatment through same-day dentistry.

iTero Intraoral scanner is now integrated with Dentrix patient management platform. This integration simplifies workflow and increases efficiency by eliminating the need to re-enter patient data for digital impressions taken using the iTero scanner by automatically inserting the scan into Dentrix patient chart. This connectivity is available only in North America.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative dental CAD/CAM software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing its distribution partners flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use software. exocad's technology enables system integrators to turn equipment into comprehensive, class-leading solutions.

About Dentrix

Dentrix Dental Systems was founded in 1985 and acquired by Henry Schein, Inc. in 1997. More than 35,000 dental practices rely on Dentrix practice management software. Dentrix leads the dental software market by providing solutions for both the clinical and business sides of your practice. Plus, Dentrix helps you build your practice with integrated eServices — innovative dental software that adds new capabilities to your system — and "Dentrix Connected" products from top dental technology companies.

iTero and INVISALIGN are registered trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.  EXOCAD and DENTRIX are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

