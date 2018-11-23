Ambu A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 27 November 2018 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060946788 Name: Ambu B Volume before change: 216,954,600 shares (DKK 108,477,300) Change: 105,000 shares (DKK 52,500) Volume after change: 217,059,600 shares (DKK 108,529,800) Subscription price, new shares: 105,000 shares – 39,26 Face value: DKK 0.50 Short name: AMBU B Orderbook ID 3331

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.