Award-winning Memories Splash Resort officially reopens as Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash Resorts

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two newly-renovated resorts, Grand Memories Splash and Grand Memories Punta Cana, officially opened on Friday, November 16. The new properties replace the award-winning Memories Splash, with renovated rooms and upgraded amenities, delivering the same high-quality service that’s come to be expected of Grand Memories Resorts and marking an exciting chapter in the brand’s legacy.

Following an extensive renovation, Grand Memories Splash emerges more remarkable than ever, featuring one of the largest waterparks in the Caribbean, expanded offerings, new amenities and facilities, and renovated rooms allowing the prized resort to continue to create memorable and personalized vacations for all guests. Grand Memories Punta Cana caters to both couples’ and families' unique vacation needs, and any traveler looking to enjoy both lazing on the beach and resting in newly renovated and spacious rooms, enjoying an onsite games arcade, an international gastronomy experience, or even seaside adventures with non-motorized water sports on serene crystal-clear waters.

The upgraded properties will offer the savvy traveler an abundance of accommodation options with modern amenities and access to a beautiful beach through a winding tropical garden walkway. Guests who choose Grand Memories Splash will have the opportunity to upgrade to Diamond Club™, a premium benefit that features the comfort of anticipatory service, exclusive a la carte restaurants, bar areas, and dedicated room locations closest to the waterpark. With diverse dining options, guests can enjoy the perfect ambiance for special occasions and celebrations at the Italian a la carte restaurant or enjoy the fresh seafood options at the popular restaurant ‘Under the Sea’.

Guests of Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash will also receive access to luxurious amenities at neighboring resort, Royalton Punta Cana and to its Grazie Italian Trattoria, Score Sports Bar & Lounge, XS Disco Bar and Sands Beach Bar.

To book with a web exclusive Black Friday deal, visit www.memoriesresorts.com

About Memories Resorts & Spa

Memories Resorts & Spa welcome guests to “Celebrate the Moments” with family and loved ones in lush tropical settings across the Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Memories Resorts provide top-notch facilities and amenities, laid -back ‘toes in the sand’ elegance with personalized service, all-inclusive features and spacious accommodations to suit the needs of each traveler and family group. With world- class à la carte dining, unlimited premium drinks, and day-to-evening entertainment, families, singles and groups enjoy Memories Resorts & Spa as the ultimate vacation to create unforgettable memories.

