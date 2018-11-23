23/11/2018 17:45:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, November 23

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC – LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To:  The FCA

Date:

23 November 2018

Name of applicant:BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:  23 May 2018To:  22 November 2018
Balance under scheme from previous return:16,720,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return:

n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:9,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period

7,720,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number and class of securities originally listed

and the date of admission

94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
Total number of securities in issue at the end of

the period

203,991,108

   

Name of contact:Mr K Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY         Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Company Secretary

