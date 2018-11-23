23/11/2018 05:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CHGG and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
21 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH..
21 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
21 Nov - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MGT Capital Investments Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2)  the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3)  as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Chegg, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Huazhu Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Huazhu Group Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

05:00 CHGG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CHGG and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21 Nov CPB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Chegg, Hasbro, and Campbell Soup and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Nov ALGN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, CHGG, CWH, DY and ALGN
20 Nov CHGG
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20 Nov CHGG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CHGG and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ABBV MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG NKTR SYF RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Nov CHGG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Chegg, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CHGG
16 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COCP, ABBV, CHGG, HON and DY
15 Nov CHGG
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Roofing Materials Market to witness a CAGR of 3.13% during 2018-2024
2
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018
3
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
4
Boy Scout Troop 313 Honor our Communities Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Related stock quotes

Chegg Inc 24.98 0.0% Stock price unchanged
China Lodging Group, Lim.. 26.70 -3.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:00
Sensorion Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations with Pasteur Institute for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs
06:00
Start of Day
05:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CHGG and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:57
Royalton Luxury Resorts announces web-exclusive Black Friday deals
22 Nov
All Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Offers Web Exclusive Black Friday Savings
22 Nov
Award-winning Memories Splash Resort officially reopens as Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash Resorts
22 Nov
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
22 Nov
End of Day
22 Nov
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 06:30:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-23 07:30:38 - 2018-11-23 06:30:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY