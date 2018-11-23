CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CHGG and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI) Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Allegations: MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Allegations: Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Huazhu Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

