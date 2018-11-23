Colorado Plastic Surgeon, Dr. David Broadway, Invited to Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Dubai.

Lone Tree, CO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Broadway, recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States, was invited by Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center International (BHSSC-I) to provide his surgical expertise in the brand new Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute, in Dubai, UAE. This is an exclusive opportunity presented only to the top doctors in their respective fields.

The Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art cosmetic surgical hospital designed to provide world-class treatment and recovery to patients who travel from around the globe to undergo their surgical procedures.

Dr. Broadway says, “I have traveled to the Middle East for several years to see and treat patients. I look forward to my return. I am honored to be among those selected to help staff the Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute.”

Dr. Broadway performed plastic surgery procedures in Dubai October 22 – 26.

About Broadway Plastic Surgery

With over 20 years of plastic surgery excellence, Board-Certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Broadway leads a team of superior medical professionals to deliver amazing results. Dr. Broadway and his partner, Dr. Cisco Sanchez-Navarro, offer specialized, individual care to patients seeking a full range of body sculpting procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, hair restoration, rhinoplasty and more. Using the most sophisticated technology, Dr. Broadway and his team operate in a state-of-the-art surgical facility based in Lone Tree, Colorado. For more information, visit broadwayplasticsurgery.com.

