23/11/2018 19:43:02

Colorado Plastic Surgeon, Dr. David Broadway, Invited to Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Dubai.

Lone Tree, CO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Broadway, recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States, was invited by Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center International (BHSSC-I) to provide his surgical expertise in the brand new Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute, in Dubai, UAE. This is an exclusive opportunity presented only to the top doctors in their respective fields.

The Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art cosmetic surgical hospital designed to provide world-class treatment and recovery to patients who travel from around the globe to undergo their surgical procedures. 

Dr. Broadway says, “I have traveled to the Middle East for several years to see and treat patients.  I look forward to my return.  I am honored to be among those selected to help staff the Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute.” 

Dr. Broadway performed plastic surgery procedures in Dubai October 22 – 26.

About Broadway Plastic Surgery

With over 20 years of plastic surgery excellence, Board-Certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Broadway leads a team of superior medical professionals to deliver amazing results. Dr. Broadway and his partner, Dr. Cisco Sanchez-Navarro, offer specialized, individual care to patients seeking a full range of body sculpting procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, hair restoration, rhinoplasty and more. Using the most sophisticated technology, Dr. Broadway and his team operate in a state-of-the-art surgical facility based in Lone Tree, Colorado. For more information, visit broadwayplasticsurgery.com.

Attachments

Jeremy Zimmerman

Broadway Plastic Surgery

jeremyz@broadwaymd.com

Dr. David Broadway, Plastic Surgeon in Lone Tree, Colorado

Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute visited by Dr. David Broadway, plastic surgeon in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
27
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
2
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
3
All Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Offers Web Exclusive Black Friday Savings
4
Award-winning Memories Splash Resort officially reopens as Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash Resorts
5
Royalton Luxury Resorts announces web-exclusive Black Friday deals

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:35
Greenland Resources Announces Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate on Its Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project
20:30
Larson Electronics Releases 110-120V Danger Alert System with 10 Red LED Strobing Beacons
19:43
Colorado Plastic Surgeon, Dr. David Broadway, Invited to Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Dubai.
19:07
Noront Closes Final Tranche of $4.15 Million Financing and Recognizes Road Progress in the Ring of Fire
18:45
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors
18:30
Milestone Scientific Announces Recent Presentations Featuring The Wand® STA
18:07
NEXSTIM PLC: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES AND ISIN CODE CHANGE
18:05
Abattis Bioceuticals Acquires Proprietary Genetic Strain Bank
18:00
Ruben Gutierrez is named President Destination Services for Sunwing Travel Group

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 21:03:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-23 22:03:47 - 2018-11-23 21:03:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY