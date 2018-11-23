Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Miton Global Opportunities plc (the “Company”) LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 23 November 2018

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b) the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 October 2018, which was announced on 1 November 2018, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half year results for the period ended 31 October 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half year results for the period ended 31 October 2018, expected to be on or around 19 December 2018.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8734