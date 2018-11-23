Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for iKang Healthcare Group, Collectors Universe, QuickLogic, The Ultimate Software Group, Internet Gold Golden Lines, and DelMar Pharmaceuticals — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG), Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT), QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI), Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD), and DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG), Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT), QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI), Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD), and DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC. (KANG) REPORT OVERVIEW

iKang Healthcare Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, iKang Healthcare Group reported revenue of $150.24MM vs $115.60MM (up 29.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.05 (up 80.00%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, iKang Healthcare Group reported revenue of $563.93MM vs $435.71MM (up 29.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KANG

-----------------------------------------

COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (CLCT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Collectors Universe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Collectors Universe reported revenue of $17.50MM vs $19.75MM (down 11.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.42 (down 42.86%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Collectors Universe reported revenue of $68.45MM vs $70.16MM (down 2.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $1.00 (down 28.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLCT

-----------------------------------------

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION (QUIK) REPORT OVERVIEW

QuickLogic's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, QuickLogic reported revenue of $3.51MM vs $2.97MM (up 18.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, QuickLogic reported revenue of $12.15MM vs $11.42MM (up 6.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.09 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QUIK

-----------------------------------------

THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (ULTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Ultimate Software Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Ultimate Software Group reported revenue of $287.83MM vs $236.11MM (up 21.90%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.15 (up 266.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Ultimate Software Group reported revenue of $940.73MM vs $781.29MM (up 20.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $1.01 (down 53.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.74 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ULTI

-----------------------------------------

INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD. (IGLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Internet Gold Golden Lines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Internet Gold Golden Lines reported revenue of $634.00MM vs $683.00MM (down 7.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.27 (down 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Internet Gold Golden Lines reported revenue of $2,823.00MM vs $2,623.00MM (up 7.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$2.74. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IGLD

-----------------------------------------

DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (DMPI) REPORT OVERVIEW

DelMar Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14.

To read the full DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DMPI

-----------------------------------------

