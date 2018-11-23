23/11/2018 12:35:00

Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Jason Industries, XBiotech, Dynatronics, Evolving, CTI BioPharma, and Charles & Colvard — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), and Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

JASN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JASN

XBIT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XBIT

DYNT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DYNT

EVOL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EVOL

CTIC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CTIC

CTHR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CTHR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), and Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. (JASN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jason Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jason Industries reported revenue of $145.30MM vs $155.43MM (down 6.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jason Industries reported revenue of $648.62MM vs $705.52MM (down 8.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$3.15. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.05 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JASN

-----------------------------------------

XBIOTECH INC. (XBIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

XBiotech's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XBIT

-----------------------------------------

DYNATRONICS CORPORATION (DYNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dynatronics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dynatronics reported revenue of $17.07MM vs $12.80MM (up 33.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Dynatronics reported revenue of $64.41MM vs $35.76MM (up 80.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$1.36. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.15 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2019.

To read the full Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DYNT

-----------------------------------------

EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC. (EVOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Evolving's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Evolving reported revenue of $7.42MM vs $7.55MM (down 1.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.06 (down 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Evolving reported revenue of $28.81MM vs $24.78MM (up 16.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.29 (down 27.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EVOL

-----------------------------------------

CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (CTIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

CTI BioPharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CTI BioPharma reported revenue of $0.72MM vs $1.71MM (down 57.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CTI BioPharma reported revenue of $25.15MM vs $57.41MM (down 56.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.24 vs -$1.86. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.92 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CTIC

-----------------------------------------

CHARLES & COLVARD LTD (CTHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Charles & Colvard's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Charles & Colvard reported revenue of $6.59MM vs $6.21MM (up 6.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Charles & Colvard reported revenue of $27.03MM vs $29.17MM (down 7.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CTHR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

