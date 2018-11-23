Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Jason Industries, XBiotech, Dynatronics, Evolving, CTI BioPharma, and Charles & Colvard — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), and Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), and Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. (JASN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jason Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jason Industries reported revenue of $145.30MM vs $155.43MM (down 6.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jason Industries reported revenue of $648.62MM vs $705.52MM (down 8.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$3.15. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.05 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

XBIOTECH INC. (XBIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

XBiotech's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

DYNATRONICS CORPORATION (DYNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dynatronics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dynatronics reported revenue of $17.07MM vs $12.80MM (up 33.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Dynatronics reported revenue of $64.41MM vs $35.76MM (up 80.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$1.36. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.15 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC. (EVOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Evolving's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Evolving reported revenue of $7.42MM vs $7.55MM (down 1.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.06 (down 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Evolving reported revenue of $28.81MM vs $24.78MM (up 16.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.29 (down 27.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (CTIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

CTI BioPharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CTI BioPharma reported revenue of $0.72MM vs $1.71MM (down 57.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CTI BioPharma reported revenue of $25.15MM vs $57.41MM (down 56.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.24 vs -$1.86. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.92 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CHARLES & COLVARD LTD (CTHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Charles & Colvard's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Charles & Colvard reported revenue of $6.59MM vs $6.21MM (up 6.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Charles & Colvard reported revenue of $27.03MM vs $29.17MM (down 7.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

