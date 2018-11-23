Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Wingstop, Marlin Business Services, Aware, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Auris Medical Holding AG, and Gulf Island Fabrication — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN), Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), and Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN), Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), and Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

WINGSTOP INC. (WING) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wingstop's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Wingstop reported revenue of $38.25MM vs $33.12MM (up 15.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.16 (up 31.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Wingstop reported revenue of $105.55MM vs $91.36MM (up 15.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.54 (up 74.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.88 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (MRLN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marlin Business Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Marlin Business Services reported interest income of $28.77MM vs $26.14MM (up 10.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.26 (up 84.62%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marlin Business Services reported interest income of $102.32MM vs $90.25MM (up 13.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $1.38 (up 46.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.28 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

AWARE, INC. (AWRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aware's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aware reported revenue of $5.40MM vs $5.71MM (down 5.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.05 (up 20.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aware reported revenue of $16.28MM vs $21.57MM (down 24.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.18 (down 66.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ZYNE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.43 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG (EARS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Auris Medical Holding AG's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.31 and is expected to report on March 28th, 2019.

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC. (GIFI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gulf Island Fabrication's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gulf Island Fabrication reported revenue of $49.71MM vs $49.88MM (down 0.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.73 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gulf Island Fabrication reported revenue of $171.02MM vs $286.33MM (down 40.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.02 vs $0.24. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

