23/11/2018 14:10:00

Diana Containerships Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today reported a net loss of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million for the same period of 2017.  The loss for the third quarter of 2018 mainly includes $4.8 million of impairment charges for one vessel.

Time charter revenues were $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $6.7 million for the same period of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to the shrinkage of the Company’s fleet, and was partially offset by the increased time charter rates achieved as a result of improved market conditions.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 amounted to $52.5 million, compared to net income of $20.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $20.4 million of impairment charges for two vessels and $16.7 million of aggregate loss on sale of seven vessels. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included a gain of $42.2 million, net of related expenses, from a debt write-off, arising from the settlement agreement with respect to the secured loan facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland plc (“RBS”), which was signed on June 30, 2017. Time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, amounted to $19.5 million, compared to $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

As of November 21, 2018, the Company had 14,463,231 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 23, 2018)

 
Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows: 
        

Vessel

Sister

Ships*

Gross Rate (USD

Per Day)

Com**

Charterers

Delivery Date

to 

Charterers***

Redelivery Date to

Owners****

Notes

BUILT  TEU

2 Panamax Container Vessels

        
PAMINA $9,5003.75% Orient Overseas

Container Line Ltd.

12-Sep-1716-Aug-18 
(ex Santa Pamina)       
  $11,9505.00% Hyundai Merchant

Marine Co., Ltd.

23-Aug-1823-Apr-19 - 23-Aug-19 
2005  5,042      
DOMINGO $8,5003.50% CMA CGM14-Sep-173-Aug-18 
(ex Cap Domingo)      
  $12,8003.50% 3-Aug-183-Apr-19 - 3-Jul-19 
2001  3,739       
        

2 Post - Panamax Container Vessels

        
PUCON $18,0003.75% Orient Overseas

Container Line Ltd.

21-Jun-1821-Feb-19 - 21-Jun-19 
2006  6,541      
HAMBURGA$11,0003.75% Wan Hai Lines

(Singapore) Pte

Ltd.

1-Dec-1720-Jul-181,2
2009  6,494      
ROTTERDAMA$18,2003.75% Wan Hai Lines

(Singapore) Pte

Ltd.

12-Jul-1815-Apr-19 - 15-Jul-193
2008  6,494      
* Each container vessel is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other container vessels that have the same letter.
** Total commission paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
1 "Hamburg" sold and delivered to her new owners on July 20, 2018.
2 Owners and charterers mutually agreed to extend the maximum redelivery date to July 20, 2018.
3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 19, 2018 to July 11, 2018.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data

 

 

 

For the three months ended

September 30,

 

For the nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017 

 

 

  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars):

 

Time charter revenues$5,229 $6,728 $19,489 $16,001 

 

Voyage expenses 409  350  1,044  1,364 

 

Vessel operating expenses 2,914  6,084  12,641  17,201 

 

Net income / (loss) (6,255) (8,722) (52,500) 20,403 

FLEET DATA

 Average number of vessels 4.2  11.0  7.1  11.6 
 Number of vessels 4.0  11.0  4.0  11.0 
 Ownership days 388  1,012  1,939  3,166 
 Available days 377  1,012  1,916  3,143 
 Operating days 365  820  1,809  2,244 
 Fleet utilization 96.8% 81.0% 94.4% 71.4%

AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS

 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$12,785 $6,302 $9,627 $4,657 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$7,510 $6,012 $6,519 $5,433 

_____________________

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues, net, less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards.  Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions.  TCE is a non-GAAP measure.  TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for containership capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

(See financial tables attached)

 

DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC.

FINANCIAL TABLES

Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

September 30,

 

For the nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017 

 

REVENUES:

 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

 

Time charter revenues$5,229 $6,728 $19,489 $16,001 
          

EXPENSES:

        
 Voyage expenses 409  350  1,044  1,364 
 Vessel operating expenses 2,914  6,084  12,641  17,201 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 956  2,061  4,055  6,086 

 

General and administrative expenses 1,851  1,870  5,710  5,159 

 

Impairment losses 4,762  -  20,388  - 

 

Loss / (Gain) on vessels' sale 21  -  16,700  (945)
 Foreign currency (gains) / losses (1) 22  (34) 31 
 

Operating loss

 (5,683) (3,659) (41,015) (12,895)
          

OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):

        
 Interest and finance costs (581) (5,080) (11,520) (8,958)
 Interest income 9  17  35  71 
 Gain from bank debt write off -  -  -  42,185 

 

Total other income / (expenses), net

 (572) (5,063) (11,485) 33,298 

 

         

Net income / (loss)

$(6,255)$(8,722)$(52,500)$20,403 

 

         

Earnings/ (Loss) per common share, basic

$(0.61)$(128.67)$(6.45)$847.05 
         

Earnings/ (Loss)  per common share, diluted

$(0.61)$(128.67)$(6.45)$845.02 

 

         

Weighted average number of common shares, basic

 10,253,485  67,784  8,141,811  24,074 

 

         

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

 10,253,485  67,784  8,141,811  24,132 

 

 

        

 

 

 

         

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

September 30,

 

For the nine months ended

September 30,

   

2018

 

 

2017 

  

2018

 

 

2017 

 
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

Net income / (loss)

$(6,255)$(8,722)$(52,500)$20,403 
          

Comprehensive income / (loss)

$(6,255)$(8,722)$(52,500)$20,403 

 

 

        

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)  

 

  

September 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017*

ASSETS

 (unaudited)  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents$5,458$6,444
Vessels held for sale - 18,378
Vessels, net

 

86,895

 

201,308
Other fixed assets, net

 

950

 

911
Other assets

 

2,848

 

5,266
 

Total assets

$96,151$232,307
 

 

    

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Unrelated party financing, net of unamortized deferred financing costs$-$12,119
Related party financing, net of unamortized deferred financing costs - 84,832
Other liabilities 4,478 4,584
Total stockholders' equity 91,673 130,772
 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$96,151$232,307
 

 

    
* The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2017 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

September 30,

 

For the nine months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2018 

 

 

2017 

 

 

2018 

 

 

2017 

 
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net Cash used in Operating Activities$(295)$(3,033)$(837)$(11,061)
Net Cash provided by / (used in) Investing Activities 19,836  (3) 92,840  6,666 
Net Cash used in Financing Activities ** (37,447) (350) (92,989) (4,740)
          
 ** Figures of the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were adjusted, as the Company adopted ASU No 2016-18, according to which changes in restricted cash are not reported anymore as cash flow activities in the statement of cash flows.

Corporate Contact:

Ioannis Zafirakis

Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary

Telephone: + 30-216-600-2400

Email: izafirakis@dcontainerships.com

Website: www.dcontainerships.com

Investor and Media Relations:

Edward Nebb

Comm-Counsellors, LLC

Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350

Email: enebb@optonline.net

