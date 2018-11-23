Director/PDMR Shareholding

To: Company Announcements Date: 23 November 2018 Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 22 November 2018 the Company was notified that Michael Balfour (non-executive director of the Company) had brought 60,000 GBP0.01 ordinary shares in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) on 22 November 2018 at a price of 89.00 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Michael Balfour holds 84,260 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.0002134 percent of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.

