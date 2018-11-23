23/11/2018 12:21:00

ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press releases dated July 18, 2018, October 11, 2018, October 18, 2018, October 25, 2018, November 8, 2018 and November 15, 2018, regarding a new Buy-Back plan for its (Series I) notes (the “Notes” and the “Current Buy-Back Plan”, respectively), that it completed repurchases of additional 1,225,108 par value Notes.

Below is a table containing a summary of data regarding the repurchase of Notes under the Current Buy-Back Plan:

Note

 

The acquiring

corporation

 

Quantity

purchased

(Par value)

 

 

Weighted

average

price

 

 

Total

amount

paid(NIS)

 

Series I Elbit Imaging Ltd  32,889,995   127.923   42,073,871 

Since the issuance of the Notes (in February 2014) and until the date of this press release, the Company has published two (2) buy-back plans for the repurchase of up to NIS 120 million of Notes. As of the date of this press release, the Company has purchased par value NIS 75.1 million Notes for a total cash consideration of NIS 91.3 million.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact

 

Ron Hadassi

 
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors 
Tel: +972-3-608-6048

Fax: +972-3-608-6050

 
ron@elbitimaging.com 

Elbit Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
24
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
20
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018
2
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
3
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
4
Boy Scout Troop 313 Honor our Communities Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
5
Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:02
Result of General Meeting
13:00
Yulong Changes Name to Millennium Fine Art Limited
13:00
Report: Developing Opportunities within ReWalk Robotics, ImmuCell, SCYNEXIS, Fuel Tech, Garrison Capital, and AMREP — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
12:55
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Document Security, American Realty Investors, Digirad, GRAVITY Co., Ampco-Pittsburgh, and ChinaNet Online — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:50
New Research Coverage Highlights Intersections, PRGX Global, Ecology and Environment, Histogenics, SeaChange International, and TransAct Technologies — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12:45
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind State Auto Financial, CTI Industries, 1347 Property Insurance, U.S. Auto Parts Network, EDAP TMS S.A, and BroadVision — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12:40
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Wingstop, Marlin Business Services, Aware, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Auris Medical Holding AG, and Gulf Island Fabrication — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Jason Industries, XBiotech, Dynatronics, Evolving, CTI BioPharma, and Charles & Colvard — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:30
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for iKang Healthcare Group, Collectors Universe, QuickLogic, The Ultimate Software Group, Internet Gold Golden Lines, and DelMar Pharmaceuticals — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 13:23:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-23 14:23:45 - 2018-11-23 13:23:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY