Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Document Security, American Realty Investors, Digirad, GRAVITY Co., Ampco-Pittsburgh, and ChinaNet Online — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS), American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY), Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP), and ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS), American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY), Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP), and ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. (DSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Document Security's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Document Security reported revenue of $4.09MM vs $4.20MM (down 2.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Document Security reported revenue of $18.66MM vs $19.18MM (down 2.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.04 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC. (ARL) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Realty Investors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, American Realty Investors reported revenue of $33.41MM vs $31.81MM (up 5.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.26 vs $0.59 (up 113.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Realty Investors reported revenue of $126.22MM vs $119.66MM (up 5.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs -$0.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

DIGIRAD CORPORATION (DRAD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Digirad's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Digirad reported revenue of $25.71MM vs $25.80MM (down 0.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.44. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Digirad reported revenue of $118.34MM vs $125.47MM (down 5.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.79 vs $0.73. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (GRVY) REPORT OVERVIEW

GRAVITY Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, GRAVITY Co. reported revenue of $39.83MM vs $20.76MM (up 91.84%) and basic earnings per share $0.82 vs $0.34 (up 141.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, GRAVITY Co. reported revenue of $127.46MM vs $42.70MM (up 198.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.73 vs $0.03 (up 5,651.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION (AP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ampco-Pittsburgh's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ampco-Pittsburgh reported revenue of $112.22MM vs $103.89MM (up 8.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.56 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ampco-Pittsburgh reported revenue of $432.40MM vs $331.87MM (up 30.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.98 vs -$6.68. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.81 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC. (CNET) REPORT OVERVIEW

ChinaNet Online's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ChinaNet Online reported revenue of $17.04MM vs $13.52MM (up 26.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ChinaNet Online reported revenue of $46.63MM vs $34.75MM (up 34.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$0.58. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

