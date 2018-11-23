23/11/2018 21:02:34

Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises

Related content
31 Oct - 
Galapagos reports initiation of PINTA Phase 2 trial wit..
24 Oct - 
Hallmark third quarter 2018 and Annual R&D Update at Ga..
24 Oct - 
Hallmark third quarter 2018 and Annual R&D Update at Ga..

Mechelen, Belgium; 23 November 2018, 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.

Galapagos issued 30,800 new ordinary shares on 23 November 2018, for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of €381,865.00.

Pursuant to the warrant exercise program of Galapagos' executive committee, executive committee members automatically are committed to exercise a minimum number of warrants, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants. Three other executive committee members exercised an aggregate number of 15,000 warrants.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to €294,599,712.11, the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 54,465,421, which is also the total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 4,629,282 which equals the total number of voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Galapagos' pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our target discovery platform has delivered three novel mechanisms showing promising patient results in, respectively, inflammatory diseases, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and atopic dermatitis. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 700 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the US and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR & Corporate Communications

+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel

Director IR

+32 485 19 14 15

ir@glpg.com

Media:

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

[1]     Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:02 E:GLPG
Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
31 Oct E:GLPG
Galapagos reports initiation of PINTA Phase 2 trial with GLPG1205 in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
24 Oct E:GLPG
Hallmark third quarter 2018 and Annual R&D Update at Galapagos
24 Oct E:GLPG
Hallmark third quarter 2018 and Annual R&D Update at Galapagos
24 Oct E:GLPG
Galapagos and AbbVie restructure CF collaboration
24 Oct E:GLPG
Topline interim results of FALCON trial Part 1 in CF
24 Oct E:GLPG
Galapagos and AbbVie restructure CF collaboration
24 Oct E:GLPG
Topline interim results of FALCON trial Part 1 in CF
22 Oct E:GLPG
POSITIVE TRIAL RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS BOTH PUBLISHED IN THE LANCET
22 Oct E:GLPG
POSITIVE TRIAL RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS BOTH PUBLISHED IN THE LANCET

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
2
All Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Offers Web Exclusive Black Friday Savings
3
Award-winning Memories Splash Resort officially reopens as Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash Resorts
4
Royalton Luxury Resorts announces web-exclusive Black Friday deals
5
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors

Related stock quotes

Galapagos 88.90 2.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:00
MGX Minerals Announces CA$8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
22:00
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Date of Annual Meeting
21:02
Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
21:00
North American Construction Group Closes Acquisition of Heavy Construction Fleet
20:57
UPDATE: New composition of the VINX Benchmark Index (32/18)
20:35
Greenland Resources Announces Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate on Its Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project
20:30
Larson Electronics Releases 110-120V Danger Alert System with 10 Red LED Strobing Beacons
19:43
Colorado Plastic Surgeon, Dr. David Broadway, Invited to Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Dubai.
19:07
Noront Closes Final Tranche of $4.15 Million Financing and Recognizes Road Progress in the Ring of Fire

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 22:45:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-23 23:45:18 - 2018-11-23 22:45:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY