Larson Electronics Releases 110-120V Danger Alert System with 10 Red LED Strobing Beacons

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a danger alert system with 10 red LED flashing strobe lights with two, three-way wall switches. This unit operates on 110-120V AC and is rated Class I with waterproof and shock-resistant LEDs. This danger alert system is equipped with the brightest intensity LED lights to alert patrons in small schools, churches and businesses of an active shooter or other dangerous situation.

The LLP-WS-STRB-110V-10XLEDB-2X3WS danger alert system contains 10 LED lamps that produce 360˚ of brilliant red light without dark spots or uneven illumination like traditional incandescent lights do. Each LED beacon draws 2.2 amps on 120 volts and produce a highly visible flash of four joules. This Class I rated danger alert system provides the brightest intensity possible, ensuring the flashes will be seen when quick action needs to be taken to secure classrooms or move to a safer location.

Each waterproof LED beacon is equipped with an aluminum base that can be mounted to any flat surface and is protected by a polycarbonate lens with a waterproof and shock resistant housing for reliable and durable operation. Each LED provides operators access to two, three-way wall switches for control and easy wiring of the entire system and three pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

