Larson Electronics Releases 15 KVA 480V to 120/240V 1PH Hazardous Location Power Distribution System

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a portable 15 KVA hazardous location power distribution system rated for Class I, Division 2 areas. This unit allows operators to power a 240V and 120V equipment from a single system and is designed for indoor and outdoor locations.

The EP-MPD-480.1P-15KVA-1X240.30-6X120.20-3P4W portable power distribution system features a primary side that allows operators to connect 480V line-in power via 10 feet of #8 SOOW cord. This unit converts 480V single-phase power to 120/240V single-phase and passes current to the secondary panel where operators can connect to one, 30-amp, 240V pin/sleeve explosion proof receptacle for 240V equipment, and to six, 20-amp, 120V explosion proof receptacles for 120V equipment. The receptacles are mounted on an aluminum back plate and equipped with weatherproof covers.

This hazardous location power transformer features heavy duty construction with a transformer and load assembly mounted on a non-sparking aluminum mounting platform. The load center/distribution assembly is mounted to a standard 2” x 2” non-sparking aluminum tubing frame. This unit features forklift skid pockets, non-sparking locking casters and four top-located lifting eyelets on each corner.

This NEMA 3R rated transformer is certified to UL 1640 and is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug on the frame provided. This portable power distribution system is suitable for indoor and outdoor use in hazardous locations such as shipyards, plant maintenance areas and construction sites.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

