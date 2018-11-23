Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA on STO Corporate Bonds (696/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA with effect from 2018-11-26. Last day of trading is set to 2020-11-17. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.