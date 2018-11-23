Listing of UPP Olaines OÜ Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-23 09:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 23, 2018, to approve the application of UPP Olaines OÜ and to list its 6 215 subordinated bonds with the face value of EUR 1000 (UPP Olaines subordinated bond 10.11.2022, ISIN code: EE3300111350) on Baltic Bond List.
The first trading day of UPP Olaines subordinated bonds will be November 29, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances.
Additional info:
Issuer's name
UPP Olaines OÜ
Issuer's short name
UPPO
ISIN code
EE3300111350
Securities maturity date
10.11.2022
Nominal value of one security
1000 EUR
Number of securities
6 215
Total nominal value
6 215 000 EUR
Orderbook short name
UPPO070022A
The Prospectus and Supplement of UPP Olaines are enclosed.
