Listing of UPP Olaines OÜ Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 23, 2018, to approve the application of UPP Olaines OÜ and to list its 6 215 subordinated bonds with the face value of EUR 1000 (UPP Olaines subordinated bond 10.11.2022, ISIN code: EE3300111350) on Baltic Bond List.

The first trading day of UPP Olaines subordinated bonds will be November 29, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances.

Additional info:

Issuer's name

UPP Olaines OÜ

 

Issuer's short name

UPPO

 

ISIN code

EE3300111350

 

Securities maturity date

10.11.2022

 

Nominal value of one security

1000 EUR

 

Number of securities

6 215

 

Total nominal value

6 215 000 EUR

 

Orderbook short name

UPPO070022A

 

 

The Prospectus and Supplement of UPP Olaines are enclosed.

 

 

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+372 640 8800

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

