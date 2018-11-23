Listing of UPP Olaines OÜ Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-23 09:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 23, 2018, to approve the application of UPP Olaines OÜ and to list its 6 215 subordinated bonds with the face value of EUR 1000 (UPP Olaines subordinated bond 10.11.2022, ISIN code: EE3300111350) on Baltic Bond List.

The first trading day of UPP Olaines subordinated bonds will be November 29, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances.

Additional info:

Issuer's name UPP Olaines OÜ Issuer's short name UPPO ISIN code EE3300111350 Securities maturity date 10.11.2022 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 6 215 Total nominal value 6 215 000 EUR Orderbook short name UPPO070022A

The Prospectus and Supplement of UPP Olaines are enclosed.

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.