23/11/2018 22:00:00

MGX Minerals Announces CA$8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,020,000 on a non-flow through basis (the “NFT Financing”) and a concurrent non-brokered flow through private placement to raise gross proceeds of $4,000,750 (the “FT Financing”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8,020,750.

The NFT Financing will consist of an offering of up to 6,700,000 units (the “NFT Units”). Each NFT Unit will be priced at $0.60 and comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.67.

The FT Financing will consist of an offering of up to 6,155,000 units (the “FT Units”). Each FT Unit shall be priced at $0.65 and comprised of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “FT Warrant”). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share, for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.70.

Closing of the financings are expected to take place on or about the week of November 26, 2018. The securities issued under the FT Financing and the NFT Financing will be subject to hold period of four-months and one day.

In connection with the NFT Financing and the FT Financing, the Company will provide a finder's fee to EMD Financial Inc. (“EMD”) equal to a cash payment of 8% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers of the NFT Units and the FT Units and Common Shares equal to 4% of the total number of NFT Units and FT Units sold. In addition, EMD will receive finder warrants equal to 4% of the total number of NFT Units and FT Units sold.

The FT Financing proceeds will be used for qualified mineral exploration expenses on the Company’s projects in Canada. The NFT Financing proceeds are expected to be used for advancement of the Company’s lithium and magnesium assets, including continued investment into extraction equipment and PurLucid, property payments and additional acquisitions, engineering studies, permitting activities, and for general working capital.

Revision of Shares Issued under PurLucid Option

The Company wishes to correct the number of shares issued to PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. shareholders under the Phase V investment agreement as reported in the Company’s November 15, 2018 press release. The correct number of shares issued to PurLucid shareholders was 1,199,198 common shares of the Company.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

 

mgx (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
27
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
2
All Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Offers Web Exclusive Black Friday Savings
3
Award-winning Memories Splash Resort officially reopens as Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash Resorts
4
Royalton Luxury Resorts announces web-exclusive Black Friday deals
5
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:00
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Date of Annual Meeting
22:00
MGX Minerals Announces CA$8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
21:02
Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
21:00
North American Construction Group Closes Acquisition of Heavy Construction Fleet
20:57
UPDATE: New composition of the VINX Benchmark Index (32/18)
20:35
Greenland Resources Announces Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate on Its Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project
20:30
Larson Electronics Releases 110-120V Danger Alert System with 10 Red LED Strobing Beacons
19:43
Colorado Plastic Surgeon, Dr. David Broadway, Invited to Elite Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Dubai.
19:07
Noront Closes Final Tranche of $4.15 Million Financing and Recognizes Road Progress in the Ring of Fire

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 22:46:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-23 23:46:26 - 2018-11-23 22:46:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY