New Research Coverage Highlights Intersections, PRGX Global, Ecology and Environment, Histogenics, SeaChange International, and TransAct Technologies — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX), PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), Ecology and Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI), Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX), PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), Ecology and Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI), Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

INTERSECTIONS, INC. (INTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intersections' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Intersections reported revenue of $37.49MM vs $39.25MM (down 4.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intersections reported revenue of $159.62MM vs $175.59MM (down 9.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$1.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

PRGX GLOBAL, INC. (PRGX) REPORT OVERVIEW

PRGX Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PRGX Global reported revenue of $43.32MM vs $42.47MM (up 2.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.03 (up 233.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PRGX Global reported revenue of $161.62MM vs $140.84MM (up 14.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.04 (up 275.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.25 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT, INC. (EEI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ecology and Environment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Ecology and Environment reported revenue of $23.73MM vs $24.05MM (down 1.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.06 (down 33.33%). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Ecology and Environment reported revenue of $104.50MM vs $105.82MM (down 1.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.21 (up 233.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 11th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

HISTOGENICS CORPORATION (HSGX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Histogenics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.46 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SEAC) REPORT OVERVIEW

SeaChange International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, SeaChange International reported revenue of $11.90MM vs $17.23MM (down 30.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, SeaChange International reported revenue of $80.27MM vs $83.80MM (down 4.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs -$2.04. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

-----------------------------------------

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (TACT) REPORT OVERVIEW

TransAct Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TransAct Technologies reported revenue of $15.84MM vs $15.52MM (up 2.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.24 (up 45.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TransAct Technologies reported revenue of $56.31MM vs $57.24MM (down 1.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.48 (down 10.42%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.96 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

