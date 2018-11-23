23/11/2018 19:07:08

Noront Closes Final Tranche of $4.15 Million Financing and Recognizes Road Progress in the Ring of Fire

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche (the “Final Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the “Unit Offering”) and flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Offering).  The Company was also pleased to see the Marten Falls First Nation press release dated November 22, 2018 announcing progress in the advancement of all-season road access in the region.

The Company issued 1,197,000 flow-through common shares pursuant to the Final Tranche for gross proceeds of $400,995.  The securities issuable pursuant to the Final Tranche of the Flow Through Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day which will expire on March 24, 2019. 

In total the Company raised an aggregate of $1,578,040 pursuant to the previously announced Unit Offering at a price of $0.295 per unit and $2,575,625 pursuant to the first and second tranche of the Flow-Through Offering at a price of $0.335 per flow-through common share.  The flow-through common shares will qualify as “flow-through” shares pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.335 per flow-through common share (the “Flow-Through Offering”).

The Company was pleased with the participation of RCF V Annex Fund L.P. (“RCF V Annex”) in the Unit Offering as it demonstrates their continued support for the ongoing development of the Company’s projects in the Ring of Fire.  The proceeds from the Unit Offering will be used to advance development of the Company’s projects and for working capital purposes.

The proceeds from the Flow-Through Offering will be used to advance the Company’s exploration program in the Ring of Fire.  The immediate priority is to follow-up on previously announced drilling results from the Company’s copper-zinc discovery at its McFaulds Lake property.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per share on or before November 5, 2020.

In connection with the Final Tranche Topleft Securities Ltd. received a finder’s fee, paid in common shares, equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Final Tranche.  There were 53,820 common shares issued at a price of $0.335 per common share in satisfaction of the finder’s fee.  The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day which will expire on March 24, 2019.

Certain of the transactions described in this news release between the Company and Resource Capital Fund V L.P. (“RCF V”), an affiliate of RCF V Annex (together “RCF”), constitute “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”).  For these transactions, the Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the securities of the Company are not listed on a specified market and the transaction value does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

