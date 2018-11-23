23/11/2018 09:45:50

Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-23 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on December 03, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

 

Type of security

Lithuanian Government Bond

ISIN code

LT0000670036

Volume of issue before auction of additional offers

10 m EUR

Volume of issue

Is set during auction

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value, EUR

100

Maturity, in days

2 543

Payment date

2018-12-05

Redemption date

2025-11-21

The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted  by one auction participant, EUR

500 000

The cut-off yield, %

is not announced

Coupon rate (annual interest rate)

0,8 %

Number of coupons per year

1

Coupon payment dates

2019-11-21;

2020-11-21;

2021-11-21;

2022-11-21;

2023-11-21;

2024-11-21;

2025-11-21.

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB08025A

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB08025A

 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
24
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
20
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018
2
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
3
Boy Scout Troop 313 Honor our Communities Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
4
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
5
Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:00
Aleafia to Release Q3 Results on November 26
11:00
Precision Drilling Confirms Its Offer; Strongly Encourages Trinidad Drilling Shareholders Not to Tender to Ensign Offer and to Vote for Value Creating Combination With Precision
10:53
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) Contemplated offshore project.
10:17
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Agreement to reduce pension scheme deficit
09:55
Net Asset Value(s)
09:45
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
09:36
Net Asset Value(s)
09:32
Ambu A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 11:19:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-23 12:19:58 - 2018-11-23 11:19:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY