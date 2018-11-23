Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-23 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on December 03, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:
Type of security
Lithuanian Government Bond
ISIN code
LT0000670036
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers
10 m EUR
Volume of issue
Is set during auction
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value, EUR
100
Maturity, in days
2 543
Payment date
2018-12-05
Redemption date
2025-11-21
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR
500 000
The cut-off yield, %
is not announced
Coupon rate (annual interest rate)
0,8 %
Number of coupons per year
1
Coupon payment dates
2019-11-21;
2020-11-21;
2021-11-21;
2022-11-21;
2023-11-21;
2024-11-21;
2025-11-21.
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB08025A
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB08025A
The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.
