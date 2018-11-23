23/11/2018 14:54:00

Publication of Circular

Related content
07:15 - 
Directorate Change
07:00 - 
Annual Financial Report
21 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Publication of Circular

PR Newswire

London, November 23

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company” or “MLIT”)

Publication of Circular

The Board of the Company announces that it has today published a circular setting out the Board's proposals to seek Shareholder approval to grant authority to allot up to 5,003,858 New Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis and to approve the Related Party Transaction (the “Circular”).

The Proposals are subject to Shareholder approval and accordingly the Circular contains a notice convening the General Meeting of the Company to be held at ICAEW, Chartered Accountants' Hall, Moorgate Place, London EC2R 6EA, United Kingdom on 15thJanuary 2019 at 11.55 a.m. at which the following Resolutions will be put to Shareholders:

  • To authorise the allotment of up to 5,003,858 New Ordinary Shares (representing 19.9 per cent. of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company ("Resolution 1");

  • To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise applicable to the allotment of New Ordinary Shares such that New Ordinary Shares do not first have to be offered to Shareholders in proportion to their holdings of Ordinary Shares ("Resolution 2"); and

  • To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue ("Resolution 3").

The background to, the reasons for and the Directors’ recommendations for these Proposals are set out in the Circular which will shortly available for download from the national storage mechanism: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and from the Company’s website: https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/

Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

2019
Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy11.55 a.m. on 13 January
General Meeting11.55 a.m. on 15 January

The above times and/or dates may be subject to change and, in the event of such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to times are to London times.

Enquiries:

M&L Capital Management Limited (AIFM):                                          +44 (0) 207 584 5733

Link Company Matters Limited – Company Secretary:                         +44 (0) 1392 477500

INDOS Financial Limited (Depositary):                                                +44 (0) 203 319 1589

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Sponsor):                                                 +44 (0) 207 628 3396

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:54 E:MNL
Publication of Circular
07:15 E:MNL
Directorate Change
07:00 E:MNL
Annual Financial Report
21 Nov E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Nov E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Nov E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Oct E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)
29 Oct E:MNL
Directorate Change
24 Oct E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Oct E:MNL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
2
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018
3
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
4
Boy Scout Troop 313 Honor our Communities Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
5
Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)

Related stock quotes

Manchester & London Inve.. 417.25 -3.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:54
Publication of Circular
14:36
Net Asset Value(s)
14:35
Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Draw Best and Brightest to the Nation’s Capital
14:32
Listing of bond loan issued by Brado AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (694/18)
14:31
Trading halt in Element ASA
14:20
Listing of bond loan issued by Brado AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (693/18)
14:19
Net Asset Value(s)
14:10
Diana Containerships Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 15:22:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-23 16:22:17 - 2018-11-23 15:22:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY