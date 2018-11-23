Report: Developing Opportunities within ReWalk Robotics, ImmuCell, SCYNEXIS, Fuel Tech, Garrison Capital, and AMREP — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of ReWalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK), ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK), Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine ReWalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK), ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK), Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD (RWLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

ReWalk Robotics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ReWalk Robotics reported revenue of $1.62MM vs $1.73MM (down 6.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ReWalk Robotics reported revenue of $7.75MM vs $5.87MM (up 32.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.22 vs -$2.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.59 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

IMMUCELL CORPORATION (ICCC) REPORT OVERVIEW

ImmuCell's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ImmuCell reported revenue of $2.15MM vs $2.01MM (up 7.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ImmuCell reported revenue of $10.43MM vs $9.54MM (up 9.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs $0.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

SCYNEXIS, INC. (SCYX) REPORT OVERVIEW

SCYNEXIS's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SCYNEXIS reported revenue of $0.06MM vs $0.06MM (unchanged) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs -$0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SCYNEXIS reported revenue of $0.26MM vs $0.26MM (unchanged) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.94 vs -$1.58. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.63 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FUEL TECH, INC. (FTEK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fuel Tech's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Fuel Tech reported revenue of $16.07MM vs $13.55MM (up 18.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fuel Tech reported revenue of $45.17MM vs $55.16MM (down 18.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.46 vs -$0.74. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

GARRISON CAPITAL INC. (GARS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Garrison Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Garrison Capital reported revenue of $9.31MM vs $8.90MM (up 4.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.27 (down 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Garrison Capital reported revenue of $36.62MM vs $42.95MM (down 14.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs -$0.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.93 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AMREP CORPORATION (AXR) REPORT OVERVIEW

AMREP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, AMREP reported revenue of $11.72MM vs $11.33MM (up 3.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.18 (down 94.44%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, AMREP reported revenue of $40.18MM vs $42.37MM (down 5.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 11th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

