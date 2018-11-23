Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind State Auto Financial, CTI Industries, 1347 Property Insurance, U.S. Auto Parts Network, EDAP TMS S.A, and BroadVision — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC), CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB), 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH), U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), and BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC), CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB), 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH), U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), and BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION (STFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

State Auto Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, State Auto Financial reported revenue of $346.00MM vs $358.40MM (down 3.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.78 vs -$0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, State Auto Financial reported revenue of $1,421.30MM vs $1,405.40MM (up 1.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs $0.50. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CTI INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (CTIB) REPORT OVERVIEW

CTI Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CTI Industries reported revenue of $11.53MM vs $13.23MM (down 12.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CTI Industries reported revenue of $56.24MM vs $64.27MM (down 12.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.45 vs $0.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (PIH) REPORT OVERVIEW

1347 Property Insurance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, 1347 Property Insurance reported revenue of $14.42MM vs $9.35MM (up 54.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs -$0.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 1347 Property Insurance reported revenue of $38.15MM vs $32.26MM (up 18.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (PRTS) REPORT OVERVIEW

U.S. Auto Parts Network's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, U.S. Auto Parts Network reported revenue of $69.46MM vs $73.81MM (down 5.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.02 (down 50.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, U.S. Auto Parts Network reported revenue of $303.37MM vs $303.32MM (up 0.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.08 (up 762.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.06 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

EDAP TMS S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EDAP TMS S.A reported revenue of $9.47MM vs $8.44MM (up 12.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EDAP TMS S.A reported revenue of $40.40MM vs $39.41MM (up 2.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.16. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.05 and is expected to report on March 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BROADVISION, INC. (BVSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

BroadVision's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BroadVision reported revenue of $0.96MM vs $1.46MM (down 33.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs -$0.50. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BroadVision reported revenue of $6.36MM vs $7.94MM (down 19.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.99 vs -$1.93. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

