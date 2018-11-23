23/11/2018 18:00:00

Ruben Gutierrez is named President Destination Services for Sunwing Travel Group

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a long career in the international tourism sector, it is a pleasure to announce the designation of Ruben Gutierrez Ureña, current Managing Director of NexusTours, as President Destination Services Sunwing Travel Group.

As President Destination Services, with base in Toronto, Ruben is part of the Executive Committee of Sunwing Travel Group, participating in the strategic decisions of the group and reinforcing the development of NexusTours and the vertical integration of the different brands of the group.

This appointment consolidates the strategic importance of the area for the Sunwing group, and recognizes the excellent management of Rubén Gutiérrez and his team during the last 5 years, whose vision has allowed to transform a company that operated a traditional model of Destination Management Company into a new operator of online distribution through NexusCube, technological platform that aims to become one of the main players in the global market for distribution of tourism services.

This promotion is the climax of a successful growth stage for NexusTours, in which it was consolidated as a regional leader in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, where in just four years it has gone to operate from 3 to 19 countries and 56 destinations, serving more than 2.4 million customers and shaping a workforce of 1,400 employees, multiplying the company's volume by 5.

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in 19 countries and 56 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group and, backed up by more than 20 years of experience. We have a modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers and excursion operations- and offer the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desks in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, where travelers can find all the necessary information and communicate for free with our team of professionals.

For more general inquiries visit

 https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/                                                         

For any questions related to media please contact;

Alejandra Martínez de Alva

External Communications coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

NexusTours

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e74c773f-120b-40bd-930f-51d25d1fc2bd

Logo Nexus 1.png

