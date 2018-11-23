Scape Technologies A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark

Please be informed that Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 26 November 2018.
Name:
Scape Technologies
ISIN:
DK0061114246
Short name:
SCAPE
Volume:
13,457,865 shares
Company Registration Number:
27 58 78 87
Face value:
DKK 1
ADT Value:
EUR 400,000
Round Lot:
1
Market segment:
First North / 100
Tick Size table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic code:
FNDK
Orderbook ID:
162397
ICB-klassifikation:
Code
Industry
2000
Industrials
Supersector:
Code
Super Sector
2700
Industrial Goods & Services
This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab.
For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on
+45 39 15 52 00.