SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Microelectronics Corporation - UMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United Microelectronics Corporation (“United Microelectronics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UMC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether United Microelectronics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted UMC and Fujian Jianhua Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. for industrial espionage. The indictment stated that the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology, Inc. relating to its research and development of memory storage devices. Following news of the Company’s indictment, UMC’s stock price fell sharply over the following trading days.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

