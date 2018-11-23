23/11/2018 16:45:00

TEN Ltd. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, will be reported prior to the open of the market in New York on Friday, November 30, 2018.

That same morning, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until December 7, 2018, by dialling 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 25 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN’s fleet currently consists of 66 double-hull vessels, including two aframax tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of the fleet in the water, 46 vessels trade in crude, 13 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr 

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com

