The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAS, CPB, ADNT, TRVN and GOOG

Related content Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Capital .. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH.. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ALNY and TRVN: Levi & Kor.. Related debate de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til .. tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye mø.. har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat væ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Hasbro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro’s relationship with Toys “R” Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro’s business, as Toys “R” Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys “R” Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company’s efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Get additional information about the HAS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CPB lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Get additional information about the ADNT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Trevena, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

Get additional information about the TRVN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Throughout the class period, Alphabet Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOOG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com