UPDATE: New composition of the VINX Benchmark Index (32/18)

The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday December 3, 2018.

Added constituents: Deleted constituents: Ambu B (AMBU B) Citycon Oyj (CTY1S) Epiroc AB ser. A (EPI A) Elkem ASA (ELK) Epiroc AB ser. B (EPI B) Europris ASA (EPR) Indutrade AB (INDT) Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B) Kojamo Oyj (KOJAMO) YIT Corporation (YIT) Metsa Board Oyj B (METSB) Veidekke ASA (VEI) Veoneer Inc. SDB (VNE SDB)

See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of 11/23/18).

Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect.

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers – Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com.