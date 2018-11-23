23/11/2018 14:35:00

Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Draw Best and Brightest to the Nation’s Capital

2,000 attendees expected along with some of the biggest names in the crypto space who will be presenting classes, keynote addresses and more

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – The nation’s capital will play host to some of the world’s best and brightest blockchain and crypto experts, enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and investors Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 during the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit in Washington, D.C.

Held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in blockchain. More than 40 exhibitors will represent everything from investment opportunities to financial services, and two blockchain certification classes will be taught by industry experts and government regulators for those interested in learning more about this transformative technology.

The exciting lineup of speakers at the conference will feature the likes of GlobalBoost CEO Bruce Porter Jr., technology pioneer John McAfee, Digibyte CEO Jared Tate, Substratum CEO Justin Tabb, Bitcoin co-founder Jorg Molt and many others. Topics discussed by the speakers will range from artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to ICOs and blockchain.

Additional events at the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include the “ICO Grand Slam” and the “Startup Cup,” which will allow selected ICOs and startups, respectively, to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. A private VC on the judging panel for each competition will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the winning ICO and startup.

The conference will conclude with an ultra-luxury afterparty, where attendees can meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the crypto space.

To learn more and register for the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Conference on Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2018, visit: https://washingtonelite.com.

Like Washington Elite on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonElite

Follow Washington Elite on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WashingtonElite

Connect with Washington Elite on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/washington-elite/

Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Contact

Washington Elite AI and Blockchain

Washington D.C.

www.WashingtonElite.com

202.436.6577 Office

Corporate Communications Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Washington-Elite.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
25
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
20
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
2
Siyata to Release 2018 Q3 Financials November 28th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call November 29th, 2018
3
Larson Electronics Releases 140W Anti-Theft 200’ LED Stringer with 14W LED T8 Style Lamps
4
Boy Scout Troop 313 Honor our Communities Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
5
Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in SAAB (126/18)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:05
Puration, Kali and Nouveau Announce Healthcare Industry Veteran Steven Rash as CEO of US Cannabis Health JV
14:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:54
Publication of Circular
14:36
Net Asset Value(s)
14:35
Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Draw Best and Brightest to the Nation’s Capital
14:32
Listing of bond loan issued by Brado AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (694/18)
14:31
Trading halt in Element ASA
14:20
Listing of bond loan issued by Brado AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (693/18)
14:19
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 November 2018 15:22:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-23 16:22:27 - 2018-11-23 15:22:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY