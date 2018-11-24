ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

Related content The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o.. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas.. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsi..

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 3, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Get Help

Acadia Healthcare investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Acadia Healthcare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q 2017 including revenue and EPS reductions to guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by “lower census and higher operating costs.”

On this news, the price of Acadia’s shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.