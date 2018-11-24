24/11/2018 03:50:00

ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL

Related content
23 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
23 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
21 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH..
Related debate
20 Nov - 
Øhh, vil da netop mene at tråden her omhandler at “læse..
20 Nov - 
De har da ellers købt jord i Taulov!
20 Nov - 
Der er mega overkapacitet i markedet i dag, så frygt nu..

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alphabet Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOOG, GOOGL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 23, 2018 through October 10, 2018.  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of New York and Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Alphabet and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goog/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Courts by December 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Alphabet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the relevant time period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet, through its subsidiary Google, had exposed the private data of Google+ users but failed to disclose the matter “in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage.”  The Company later confirmed the glitch, discovered in March 2018, that exposed private profile data of more than 500,000 Google+ users between 2015 and March 2018.

On this news, the price of Alphabet’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Nov
GOOGL
Her er alt, du skal vide om tech-giganternes danske datacentre. Er det megaspændende? Ja, faktisk. h..
1
20 Nov
GOOGL
Danmark som et stort teknologisk datacentralland... Men hvor meget grøn strøm skal der produceres ti..
1
19 Nov
GOOGL
Dette youtube indslag omhandler Tesla’s Australske batteri backup systemet som Vestas også er involv..
1
18 Nov
GOOGL
Tror bilen selv vil kunne styre det, lidt ala vindmøller allerede idag skrues op og ned efter behov,..
1

Regulatory news

03:50 GOOGL
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
19 Nov GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Nov GOOGL
GOOG GOOGL NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet Inc.; Important Deadline – GOOG, GOOGL
12 Nov GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06 Nov GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Nov GOOGL
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Apollo Investment, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Aaron's, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Superior Industries International, and Alphabet — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
02 Nov GOOGL
GOOG GOOGL LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Alphabet Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – GOOG, GOOGL
02 Nov GOOGL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K in Losses of Class Action Against Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
29 Oct GOOGL
INVESTOR REMINDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27 Oct GOOGL
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
2
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors
3
APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access
4
Lord Chris Holmes & AIG’s Duperreault to join fireside chats with Premier at Bermuda’s London industry events
5
Sensorion Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations with Pasteur Institute for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs

Related stock quotes

Alphabet Inc 1,030.10 -1.3% Stock price decreasing
Alphabet Inc 1,023.88 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
03:50
RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
03:50
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
02:27
FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
01:54
Lloyd’s of London Throws in the Towel on Lava Exclusion, says Foster Law Offices
00:50
Amerant Announces New Chairman
00:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BWX Technologies, Inc. - BWXT
00:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
00:00
MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 November 2018 05:12:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-24 06:12:56 - 2018-11-24 05:12:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY