FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs

Felicia Thompson (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov

FSIS-RC-117-2018

CHUNWEI, INC. RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS AND MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 – Chunwei, Inc., a Huntington Park, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 65,023 pounds of various ready-to-eat and raw meat and poultry products because the products are misbranded and may contain soy, wheat, dairy, egg, and sesame, known allergens, as well as monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are not declared on the finished product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products were produced on various dates from Nov. 16, 2017 through Nov. 19, 2018. The following products are subject to recall and can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8110” or “EST. 8110” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while conducting a routine label verification task.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Yibin Huang, Owner of Chunwei, Inc., at Yibin.Huang@chunweius.com or at (626) 278-8199.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

Product Chart:

Recall 117-2018 Chunwei, Inc. – Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens (Press Release Date: Nov. 23, 2018) Undeclared Allergens of the following: Soy, MSG and/or Wheat; and did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.” Retail Product Label Product Type Package Type Package Size “Best By” Date Cooked Pickled Chicken Feet RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED CHICKEN FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Neck RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Wings RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK HEAD RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK TONGUE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 5.3 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 Cooked Spicy Brined Pork Ears RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED PIG FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 Cooked Spicy Chicken Feet RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 HUNAN STYLE DUCK RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 900 g. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 The following items did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.” Retail Product Label Product Type Package Type Package Size “Best By” Date Cooked Brined Duck Neck RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TRIPE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF BACK STRAP RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON AND SHANK RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 Cooked Spicy Brined Beef Shank RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED BRINED DUCK TONGUE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 5.3 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 COOKED BRINED DUCK WINGS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019 The following products did not declare Allergen of Lactose from Sausage Seasoning Powder. Retail Product Label Product Type Package Type Package Size “Best By” Date Spicy Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019 Original Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019 Black Pepper Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019 Sweet Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019 Garlic Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

202-720-9113

press@fsis.usda.gov