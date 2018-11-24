24/11/2018 02:27:51

FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   

                                                                     

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs

Felicia Thompson (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov

FSIS-RC-117-2018

 

CHUNWEI, INC. RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS AND MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE

 

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 – Chunwei, Inc., a Huntington Park, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 65,023 pounds of various ready-to-eat and raw meat and poultry products because the products are misbranded and may contain soy, wheat, dairy, egg, and sesame, known allergens, as well as monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are not declared on the finished product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The products were produced on various dates from Nov. 16, 2017 through Nov. 19, 2018. The following products are subject to recall and can be found here.

      

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8110” or “EST. 8110” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and to retail locations nationwide.

                                 

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while conducting a routine label verification task.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Yibin Huang, Owner of Chunwei, Inc., at Yibin.Huang@chunweius.com or at (626) 278-8199.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

 

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

Product Chart:

Recall 117-2018

Chunwei, Inc. – Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens (Press Release Date: Nov. 23, 2018)

Undeclared Allergens of the following: Soy, MSG and/or Wheat;

and did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.”

Retail Product Label

Product Type

Package Type

Package Size

“Best By” Date

Cooked Pickled Chicken Feet RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED CHICKEN FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Neck RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Wings RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK HEAD RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK TONGUE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 5.3 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

Cooked Spicy Brined Pork Ears RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED PIG FEET RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

Cooked Spicy Chicken Feet RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 16 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

HUNAN STYLE DUCK RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 900 g. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

 

The following items did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.”

Retail Product Label

Product Type

Package Type

Package Size

“Best By” Date

Cooked Brined Duck Neck RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TRIPE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF BACK STRAP RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON AND SHANK RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

Cooked Spicy Brined Beef Shank RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 6 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED BRINED DUCK TONGUE RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 5.3 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 10.58 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

COOKED BRINED DUCK WINGS RTE Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 14.1 oz. 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019

 

 

The following products did not declare Allergen of Lactose from Sausage Seasoning Powder.

Retail Product Label

Product Type

Package Type

Package Size

“Best By” Date

Spicy Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
Original Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
Black Pepper Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
Sweet Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
Garlic Pork Sausage Raw Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging 12 oz. 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019

 

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

202-720-9113

press@fsis.usda.gov

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
27
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
2
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors
3
APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access
4
Lord Chris Holmes & AIG’s Duperreault to join fireside chats with Premier at Bermuda’s London industry events
5
Sensorion Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations with Pasteur Institute for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:27
FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
01:54
Lloyd’s of London Throws in the Towel on Lava Exclusion, says Foster Law Offices
00:50
Amerant Announces New Chairman
00:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BWX Technologies, Inc. - BWXT
00:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
00:00
MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
23 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Microelectronics Corporation - UMC
23 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
23 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. - ZXAIY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 November 2018 03:33:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-24 04:33:31 - 2018-11-24 03:33:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY