FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
Congressional and Public Affairs
Felicia Thompson (202) 720-9113
Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-117-2018
CHUNWEI, INC. RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS AND MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE
WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 – Chunwei, Inc., a Huntington Park, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 65,023 pounds of various ready-to-eat and raw meat and poultry products because the products are misbranded and may contain soy, wheat, dairy, egg, and sesame, known allergens, as well as monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are not declared on the finished product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The products were produced on various dates from Nov. 16, 2017 through Nov. 19, 2018. The following products are subject to recall and can be found here.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8110” or “EST. 8110” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while conducting a routine label verification task.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Yibin Huang, Owner of Chunwei, Inc., at Yibin.Huang@chunweius.com or at (626) 278-8199.
Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).
Product Chart:
Recall 117-2018
Chunwei, Inc. – Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens (Press Release Date: Nov. 23, 2018)
Undeclared Allergens of the following: Soy, MSG and/or Wheat;
and did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.”
Retail Product Label
Product Type
Package Type
Package Size
“Best By” Date
| Cooked Pickled Chicken Feet
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED CHICKEN FEET
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Neck
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| Cooked Spicy Brined Duck Wings
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK HEAD
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK FEET
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 10.58 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 10.58 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED DUCK TONGUE
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 5.3 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| Cooked Spicy Brined Pork Ears
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 16 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED PIG FEET
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 16 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| Cooked Spicy Chicken Feet
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 16 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| HUNAN STYLE DUCK
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 900 g.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
|
The following items did not have the statement “May contain eggs, dairy products and sesame products.”
Retail Product Label
Product Type
Package Type
Package Size
“Best By” Date
| Cooked Brined Duck Neck
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TRIPE
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 6 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF BACK STRAP
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 6 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 6 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED SPICY BRINED BEEF TENDON AND SHANK
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 6 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| Cooked Spicy Brined Beef Shank
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 6 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED BRINED DUCK TONGUE
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 5.3 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED BRINED DUCK GIZZARDS
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 10.58 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
| COOKED BRINED DUCK WINGS
| RTE
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 14.1 oz.
| 11/19/2018 – 3/25/2019
|
The following products did not declare Allergen of Lactose from Sausage Seasoning Powder.
Retail Product Label
Product Type
Package Type
Package Size
“Best By” Date
| Spicy Pork Sausage
| Raw
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 12 oz.
| 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
| Original Pork Sausage
| Raw
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 12 oz.
| 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
| Black Pepper Pork Sausage
| Raw
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 12 oz.
| 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
| Sweet Pork Sausage
| Raw
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 12 oz.
| 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
| Garlic Pork Sausage
| Raw
| Clear cryovac bag w/ affixed label to packaging
| 12 oz.
| 11/16/2018 – 11/16/2019
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
202-720-9113
press@fsis.usda.gov