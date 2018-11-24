24/11/2018 15:45:00

Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable LED Helmet Light with High/Med/Low Strobe, 1000 Lumens

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a portable LED helmet light that comes equipped with a rechargeable NiMH battery pack. This unit is equipped with a green LED rear safety light and operates in three modes (high, medium, low) with a beam capable of producing 1000 lumens of white light that reaches a maximum of 114 feet.

The WAL-LED-HL-95R hands-free, rechargeable helmet light enhances illumination and visual detection in locations with mild to moderate smoke. Three operation modes – high, medium and low - provide operators with beam distance and light output flexibility for a variety of applications. The high operational mode offers 1000 lumens with a beam reach of 211m, the medium mode provides 160 lumens with a 160m beam reach, and the lowest mode emits 91 lumens with a beam reach of 91m. This portable helmet light is powered with a rechargeable NiMH battery pack and AC/DC adaptor and has a 3.5-hour charge time.

The housing of this portable helmet light is made of Aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish and unbreakable polycarbonate lens, ensuring this light will withstand rough handling and harsh conditions. This IPX7-rated light is suitable for operating temperatures between 14˚F (-10˚C) and 300˚F (149˚C). This light features an adjustable silicone strap for mounting on helmets, and the ultra-slim design ensure compatibility with most US-style fire helmets with external face shields.

This light is suitable for rough working conditions including: fire rescue operations, emergency camp lighting, law enforcement and military applications, and other applications that require portable and rugged outdoor illumination.

“Traditional hard hat headlights with straps are prone to breaking, tearing, snagging and absorbing toxic chemicals, posing a hazard during operation,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The use of silicone strap protects the product against these complications, and the adjustability ensures proper and secure fitting.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

