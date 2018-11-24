24/11/2018 13:30:00

Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja, died in aviation accident

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

24 November 2018 08.30 pm

Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja, died in aviation accident

Mr. Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc, died in aviation accident on Friday 23 November 2018. The company’s CFO Tuomas Mäkipeska has been appointed as the interim President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc.

”Pekka served as President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja for seven years and I learned to know him as competent and energetic leader. Our deepest condolences to Pekka’s family and closest ones in this time of loss”, says Heikki Bergholm, Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Ojanpää was supposed to leave Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 30 November 2018 to start working as President & CEO of Suominen Corporation.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information please contact:

Heikki Bergholm, Chairman of the Board of Directors, interview requests should be directed to Taru Enrot, tel. +358 50 385 6923.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,700 people. Net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 709,5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

