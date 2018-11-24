24/11/2018 13:35:00

Pekka Ojanpää, upcoming President & CEO of Suominen, dies in aviation accident

Suominen Corporation     Stock Exchange Release     24 November 2018 at 20.35 pm EET

Pekka Ojanpää, upcoming President & CEO of Suominen, dies in aviation accident

Mr. Pekka Ojanpää, who was appointed as the new President & CEO of Suominen Corporation on 3 August 2018, died in aviation accident on Friday 23 November 2018. Currently, Ojanpää worked as President & CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc. He was set to start in his role at Suominen on 1 December 2018.

“We were eagerly anticipating for Pekka to start in charge of Suominen but, unfortunately, that will never happen. Our deepest condolences to Pekka’s family and friends,” says Jan Johansson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Suominen.

Tapio Engström, CFO of Suominen, who has acted as interim President & CEO since August, will continue in his role as interim President & CEO until further notice. Suominen starts recruitment process for a new President & CEO immediately.

Suominen Corporation

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Jan Johansson, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +46 702 511 341

Risto Anttonen, Deputy Chair of the Board, tel. +358 50 597 8400

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs over 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million and operating profit to EUR 15.0 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

logo.jpg

